APC constitutes 61-member campaign council for Ekiti State governorship election

By Emmanuel Mogbede

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has constituted a 61-member Ekiti State Governorship Campaign Council to be chaired by Gov. Abubakar Bagudu of Kebbi.

Alhaji Sulaiman Argungu, the party’s National Organising Secretary, announced this in a statement on Thursday in Abuja.

According to the statement, Deputy President of the Senate, Sen. Ovie Omo-Agege, Gov. Rotimi Akeredolu of Ondo, Gov. Yahaya Bello of Kogi, Gov. Simon Lalong of Pleatue and Gov. Hope Uzodinma of Imo are all members of the council.

The statement added that Gov. Ben Ayade of Cross River and Babatunde Fashola, the Minister of Works and Housing, and Adeniyi Adebayo, Minister of Trade and Investment, are also mrmbers of the 61-member council.

Argungu said the council would be inaugurated by Sen. Abdullahi Adamu, the APC National Chairnan, on Monday, May 23, at the party’s national secretariat.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Ekiti State governorship election is scheduled for June 18, with Biodun Oyebanji as APC candidate for the election. (NAN)

