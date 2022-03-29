APC consensus candidate: Northern youths, women to hold rally for Tinubu

Thousands of youths and women in the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), have endorsed former Lagos State Governor, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, as the party’s consensus presidential candidate.

To demonstrate their support for the party’s national leader, the group from 19 northern states and the Federal Capital Territory have announced that it will hold a national rally in the FCT on Thursday.

Speaking to newsmen, on Tuesday, secretary of the planning committee, Barrister Adamu Abubakar, said the exercise will be the mother of all rallies never seen in the history of the country.

According to him, the youths and women across the northern states and the FCT will converge in the nation’s capital in their numbers.

He said the march will culminate at the Aso Villa where Tinubu will be presented to President Muhammadu Buhari as his successor.

Abubakar said the choice of Tinubu was due to his incredible pedigree, experience and resume.

He noted that the former Lagos Governor is respected and widely accepted, especially in the north where he is only second to President Buhari in terms of cult-followership.

Abubakar added that the APC leader will sustain infrastructural strides, economic reforms and other remarkable legacies of the president.

He, however, enjoined other youths and women from the north to throw their weight behind Tinubu.

