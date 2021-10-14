APC Congresses: Channel your grievances to the party – Yahaya tells members

October 14, 2021 Chimezie Godfrey Anti-corruption,Governance,Election Project, News, Politics, Project 0



Gov. Inuwa Yahaya of has urged agggrieved members the All Congress (APC), to channel their to the party instead seeking redress in the court.

Yahaya gave the advice during the inauguration the APC elected executives the 11 local government areas the state, on Thursday in Gombe.

The News Agency Nigeria (NAN) reports that the APC conducted Ward and Local Government Congresses and elected new executives across the country.

Yahaya said that, “In Gombe; we are united, therefore, I am advising any member the party who is aggrieved as a result the congress to channel his grievances to the party.

“Anybody who take the party to the court, we will not hesitate to send him away from the party,” he said.

He said that stakeholders the party had unanimously adopted consensus prior to the congresses.

The governor tasked the newly inaugurated executives to be good ambassadors the party, adding that “leadership is a great task, be ready to listen to your members all times,” he said.

In his remark, Mr Nite Amangal, the Acting Chairman the party, urged the new executives to run an open door policy and cooperate with party members to enable them to succeed.

He also enjoined members the party to eschew bitterness and to move the party forward. (NAN)

