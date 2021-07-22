APC congress: Why consensus may not work in Ekiti – SWAGA

The South West Agenda for Asiwaju 2023 (SWAGA), Ekiti chapter, has said that the consensus arrangement being proposed by the National Caretaker Committee of the party may not work in the state.

The Chairman of SWAGA in Ekiti, Sen. Tony Adeniyi, stated this in a statement issued on Thursday in Ado-Ekiti.

According to him, the consensus in Ekiti may not work owing to some unilateral decisions allegedly being taken by the state government and its caucus, with grave democratic consequences for an all-embracing congress.

Adeniyi alleged that Gov. Kayode Fayemi and his caucus in the party in the state had solely imposed an electoral body, claiming that delegates had been handpicked for the congresses without the input of party stakeholders.

He further claimed that names of the delegates had already been compiled, with a promise by government to pay for their electoral dues.

Adeniyi said that APC in the state had been polarised, adding, therefore, that only a direct primary could bring the party back on its feet.

He urged the party hierarchy to ensure a credible conduct of the forthcoming congresses in order to forestall imposition which might disenfranchise some members.

“We hereby state categorically that APC in Ekiti is fully prepared to go for direct congresses immediately after the registration and revalidation exercise.

“We are not and shall not be part of any unilateral ‘consensus’ arrangement whatsoever.

“The beauty of democracy is allowing everybody to have his say, with majority having their way,” he said.

Reacting, APC Caretaker Publicity Secretary in the state, Mr Ade Ajayi, said that the aspersion being cast on the party and its leadership was a confirmation that SWAGA members were outsiders in APC.

Ajayi clarified that the fair composition of the congress committee, directing them to conduct free and credible congresses, substantiated the fact that the party had been fair and just to all.

The APC scribe also condemned Adeniyi’s alleged attempt to drag the governor into the matter by accusing him of undue interferences.

He added that the leadership of the party had not been under any pressure to subvert the will of the people, as being painted.

“To the best of our knowledge, Adeniyi and his ilk are strangers and outsiders in Ekiti APC. They do not know what is going on and rather than ask, they are throwing tantrums.

“Everybody shall be allowed to participate in the congresses, including Adeniyi who has been dividing the party. That has been our stand.

“The Paul Omotoso-led leadership of APC in Ekiti is firmly on ground and in charge. It is ready to conduct free, fair and credible congresses that will be acceptable to all stakeholders,” Ajayi said. (NAN)

