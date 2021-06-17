APC Congress: Sokoto Speaker advises party members against godfatherism

Ahead of the upcoming All Progressives Congress (APC) congress, Alhaji Aminu Achida, the Speaker, Sokoto State House of Assembly, has advised party members to shun godfatherism.

Achida spoke at a meeting of the APC Caucus in support of the governorship candidature of Alhaji Balarabe Salame (APC-Sokoto), who represents Gwadabawa/Illela Federal Constituency.

According to him, the main challenge in Nigeria’s democracy is the act of godfathers and this unleashed more harm to the collective will of the people.

“We are facing a lot of challenges in terms of security, economy and humanitarian activities, which are all elements of our collective act of depending on so-called godfathers.

“Therefore, there is general need for all of us to wake up from such mentality and remain independent in order to ensure we assign the right people who can address our collective will.

“Moreover, people need to sustain more prayers and continue to show love to one another to enable the relief of our challenges in the country,” he said.

Achida added that Nigerians needed to do more in addressing the security challenges of the country, saying security alone cannot protect the country.

He commended the APC members at the gathering, while emphasising that the aim of the meeting was to discuss the party’s progress and challenges in the state ahead of congresses.

Also speaking, Rep. Salame thanked the group for showing interest in supporting him to lead the state in the 2023 general election.

He promised an all inclusive government when elected and to enhance a security architecture that would improve the living standards of the people.

Earlier, the Chairman of the caucus, Alhaji Bello Dogon-Daji, said that the choice of Salame was not by chance but deserved.

“As such we appeal to all APC members and people of Sokoto state to support the gesture for the overall development of our state,” he urged. (NAN)