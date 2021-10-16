APC Congress: Omotoso emerges Ekiti Chairman 

Mr Paul Omotoso has emerged the Ekiti Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) following Saturday’s State Congress.

Omotoso’s emergence was through affirmation at a programme held at the Mini Pavilion, around Fajuyi’s Round About, Ado-Ekiti.

The Chairman, APC congress Election Committee for Ekiti, Alhaji Yusuf Galambi, announced that Omotoso had been affirmed.

According to Galambi, 37 candidates showed interest in the different positions, while 36 came for screening.

According to the congress election committee chairman, all the positions were contested unopposed.

Shortly after the affirmation, the new Ekiti APC Chairman, Omotoso, told newsmen that he take the party in state to an enviable height.

He assured that his Executives would ensure that the APC gets a landmark victory in the coming 2022 governorship election in Ekiti and the General Election in 2023.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that Paul Omotoso is the Caretaker Committee Chairman of the party in Ekiti. (NAN)

