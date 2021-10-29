APC Congress: No petition received in Ondo — Appeals Committee

The Appeal Committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ondo State on Friday said it had not received any petition in respect of the Oct. 16 congress of the party..

Mrs Yetunde Adeniji, the Acting Chairman of the Appeal Committee, stated this at a news briefing in Akure.



Adeniyi said that in line with the party’s guidelines in respect to fair hearing in the conduct of the congress, no aspirant or stakeholder had filed a petition.

She added that the committee met with the leadership and stakeholders of the party in the state to entertain any petition or complaint, but said that to its surprise, no one had approached it for redress.

According to her, appeal is an internal mechanism put in place by the party’ to ensure fairness and justice to all members of the party.

The acting chairman attributed the success of the congress to Gov. Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State for allowing the leadership of the party to operate independently.

“That is to say that Ondo State is one family; there is synergy between the state government and the executives of the party.

“Ondo State is a shining example to others. We are impressed by what we have seen in the state, coming together as one family, unlike some states where there are parallel executives.

“We commend Gov. Oluwarotimi Akeredolu for setting a standard for others to follow,” she said. (NAN)

