APC Congress: Lawmaker warns against imposing delegates in Sokoto

Alhaji Balarabe Salame, a member of the House of Representative (APC- Sokoto), has warned stakeholders in the All Progressive Congress (APC) against imposing delegates during elections in the state.

Salame, representing Gwadabawa/Illela Federal Constituency of Sokoto State and Chairman House Committee on Poverty Alleviation, made the assertion during a meeting with APC stakeholders from the 23 local government areas of the state in support of his governorship aspiration for the 2023 general election.

His support group, Sokoto Vision 2023 led by Alhaji Bello Dogon-Daji, were in a meeting ahead of the party’s Congresses in order to ensure delegates of their like mines.

According to the lawmaker, imposing of APC leaders will not yield a good omen for the party in the state, instead it will create disunity among members and generate total failure.

He said that there is the required need to end political godfatherism in the state and make such mentality a history of the past.

“Our people need to be given the mandate to elect the leaders of their choice, who will enhance their living and ensure the best leadership they require.

“I urge APC stakeholders in Sokoto to avoid any plans to impose not only delegates or party leaders but also all other candidates who will contest election under the platform of the party in subsequent elections.

“The assumption that APC in Sokoto is divided is not true, but what we are saying is that we are against godfatherism and we are working hard to ensure a better life for our people,” he said.

The group leader, Dogon-Daji, said the intention of the stakeholders in the movement is in good faith, to ensure that candidates from the party will be accepted by the people of the state to enable APC succeed in all coming elections across the state.

He urged APC members in the state to be vigilant and counter any act of imposition of candidates by anybody and participate fully during the upcoming congresses of the party across the state. (NAN)

