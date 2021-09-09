APC congress: Discords ‘ll be addressed at national secretariat – Lawmaker

Mr Setonji David, Chairman, Lagos State House of Assembly Committee on Information, Strategies and Security, says parallel ward, LGA congresses of the APC will be resolved at its national secretariat.

David stated this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos on Thursday.The lawmaker, representing Badagry Constituency II, noted that the parallel election that was held by some splinter groups within the party in some states, including Lagos state, would be addressed at the national level as soon as possible.He noted that there was no basis to think that discords during the congresses, would affect the fortunes of APC in the 2023 general elections.“There will always be allegations by some disgruntled groups, but the APC congress has been held successfully across Lagos state.“

Some people are not happy because the congress did not favour them.“However, as far as I am concerned, all these issues are being addressed at the state and national levels.“I appeal to whoever has issues with the party to remain calm, and submit themselves to the will of the people.“

Politics is not without divergence, so we will continue to resolve issues among us, and it is normal. We will continue to disagree and agree,” he said.David, therefore, appealed to those complaining to conform as agreed by the party. (NAN)

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...