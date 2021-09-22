APC Congress: Chieftain cautions against disruption in Ekiti state

Mr Kayode Ojo, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ekiti state has urged party faithful to avoid anything that could truncate the Oct. 2, state congresses of the party.

Ojo said this in a statement signed by his Director of Media, Alhaji Deji Ayelabowo on Wednesday in Ado-Ekiti, urging all party members to maintain decorum in order to ensure a peaceful exercise.

According to him, the party congresses should be peaceful and orderly as well as serve as a lesson to other political parties in the state and in the entire nation.

“All eyes are on the party, hence, it must not give room for any disorderliness; both party leaders and members must work in harmony to ensure a hitch-free exercise,” Ojo said.

He called for unity among members of APC in order to move the party forward, adding that APC cannot afford to go to into elections with a divided house.

He promised to continue to play his role as a stakeholder towards strengthening the party in the state and Nigeria as a whole.

Ojo, however, urged members to elect credible candidates into various offices in the interest of the party to ensure victory in future elections.

He appealed to members to continue to work for the progress and development of the party.

Ojo, one of the aspirants for the 2022 Ekiti governorship poll, assured that, if given the opportunity, he would ensure that the party recorded all round victory in the state.

He admonished party stakeholders to allow for a level playing ground for all aspirants, in order not to give room for protest votes during elections.

The Gov. Mai-Mala Buni led APC Caretaker Committee had slated state congresses of the party for Oct. 2 across the country.(NAN)

