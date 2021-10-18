APC Congress: Bilal re-elected Adamawa APC Chairman

Alhaji Ibrahim Bilal has been re-elected as  Chairman of All Progressives Congress (APC) in Adamawa.


Prof. Umar Adamu, Returning of congress in state, declared Bilal on Sunday night in Yola.


Adamu, however, did not announced total votes scored by each  winner of election.


“Thirty six positions were contested during Congress, and Alhaji Ibrahim Bilal declared winner of state Chairman of party, while Sama’ila Tadawus emerged as Deputy Chairman.


“Mr Dauda Raymond was elected as State Secretary and Idris Shu’aibu as Legal adviser,” he said.


Adamu said Mr Yahaya Hamman- Jolde was elected as Treasurer and Ibrahim Abdullahi as Financial Secretary, while Mustafa Ribadu emerged as Organising Secretary.

He said Mohammed Ibrahim was elected as Publicity Secretary of party, among elected 36 officials to run of APC next four years.

Adamu said election was conducted peacefully and successfully. (NAN)

