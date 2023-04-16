APC congratulates Plateau Central senator-elect 

By Peter Amine

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has congratulated its candidate, Mr Diket Plang, winner of the Plateau Central Senatorial District after weeks of suspense.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that the result of the senatorial election conducted on Feb. 25, 2023, was not declared because of some unresolved issues.

The result, was however, announced by the new Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Returning Officer, Dr Jima Lar, in Pankshin, the senatorial district headquarters, on April 15.

According to result, Plang polled 131,129 votes to defeat his closest rivals, Yohanna Gotom of the People’s Democratic Party who scored 127,022 votes, Mr Garba Pwul of the Labour Party who polled 36,510 votes.

The Plateau APC Chairman, Chief Rufus Bature, in his congratulatory message, lauded Plang for his maturity, patience and resilience while the standoff lasted.

Bature in message signed by the state APC Public Secretary, Mr Sylvanus Namang, said that Plang’s emergence as senator-elect for Plateau Central senatorial district is most well deserved.

The chairman described Plang as a grassroot mobiliser whom he has great confidence in his capacity and ability to deliver the dividends of democracy to his constituents.

“As a former Member of the Plateau State House of Assembly, former elected local government chairman, former commissioner in Plateau, amongst many other positions of responsibilities he held in the state, he will be a great asset to Plateau in the National Assembly,” said the chairman.

Bature commended INEC for its courage in doing the needful by concluding the electoral process of declaring the final results for the senatorial district.

He also commended the APC family in the state for their patience in spite of all forms of provocation and propaganda by one of the opposition parties in the state.

The APC chairman also thanked security agencies in the state who ensured that the process was concluded peacefully. (NAN)