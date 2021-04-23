APC congratulates Ortom @ 60

 The All Progressives Congress (APC) Benue chapter has congratulated Gov. Samuel Ortom on the occasion of 60th anniversary.This is contained in a press statement by its Acting Publicity , Mr James Ornguga, on Friday in Makurdi.The party  prayed God to grant the governor  long life and health.“As you clock 60 years of age today, the APC in Benue rejoices with you for reaching threescore years.“We pray God to bless you with health as you pilot the affairs of the in the remaining two years of your

administration,” it said.The party also used the occasion to appeal to the governor to pay pension and gratuity to the ’s  senior citizens.“Age 60 is the retirement age in the civil service and we pray that you will compassionately the Benue pensioners whose age bracket you have just joined.“

The party remembers the few years you shared with us, during which the celebrated Open Grazing Prohibition and Ranches Establishment Law 2017 was enacted.“Happy   and may your remaining days in office add to the people of Benue,” the party said.  (NAN)

