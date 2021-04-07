APC congratulates newly appointed Acting IG

April 7, 2021 Chimezie Godfrey Project 0



By Chimezie Godfrey


governor of Yobe state and Chairman APC Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning , Mai Mala Buni has congratulated  DIG Usman Alkali Baba, on his appointment as Acting Inspector General of Police by President Mohammadu Buhari.

Chairman expressed  appreciation to President for finding Usman Alkali Baba  worthy of this appointment.

Governor Buni made this known in a statement made available to Newsdiaryonline on Wednesday.

He expressed optimism that, as a dedicated, loyal and patriotic officer, the new Acting Inspector General of police will execute his duties assiduously with high sense of responsibility and patriotism especially at this time when the nation is faced with various .

He said,”On behalf of the government and people of the state, l want to assure the Acting IG of  our support and cooperation to the success of your new assignment.

“We pray almighty Allah to guide you rightly as you assume the new office to serve the country to the best of your capacity.

“We also pray that God grant you good health, increased wisdom and strength to execute the functions of your new office satisfactorily.”

No tags for this post.