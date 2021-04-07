By Chimezie Godfrey



The governor of Yobe state and Chairman APC Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee, Mai Mala Buni has congratulated DIG Usman Alkali Baba, on his appointment as the Acting Inspector General of Police by President Mohammadu Buhari.

The Chairman expressed appreciation to the President for finding Usman Alkali Baba worthy of this appointment.

Governor Buni made this known in a statement made available to Newsdiaryonline on Wednesday.

He expressed optimism that, as a dedicated, loyal and patriotic officer, the new Acting Inspector General of police will execute his duties assiduously with high sense of responsibility and patriotism especially at this time when the nation is faced with various security challenges.

He said,”On behalf of the government and people of the state, l want to assure the Acting IG of our support and cooperation to enhance the success of your new assignment.

“We pray almighty Allah to guide you rightly as you assume the new office to serve the country to the best of your capacity.

“We also pray that God grant you good health, increased wisdom and strength to execute the functions of your new office satisfactorily.”

