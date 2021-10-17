APC congratulates members on successful State Congresses

The All Progressives Congress (APC), in a statement on Sunday in Abuja, congratulated its members on their successful State Congresses across the country.

Sen. John Akpanudoedehe, National Secretary, APC Caretaker and Extra-ordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC), however, said that only exercises conducted by duly inaugurated State Congress Committees would be recognised by the party.

“We had to focus on internal democracy and the charge by the leader of the party, President Muhammadu Buhari, that the party be returned to the people.

“Card-carrying party members came out enmasse to elect executives who will take charge of APC affairs across the states for the next four years.

“However, our attention has been drawn to reports of so-called and purported parallel Congresses. The purported parallel Congresses are futile activities.

“It is very strange to the party. Our Constitution and the guidelines for the conduct of the State and other Congresses provide that only exercises conducted by duly-inaugurated State Congress Committees are recognised by the party,” he said.

He added that the APC leadership would not hesitate to take adequate and lawful measures against any person or interest sabotaging the party’s collective interest and efforts to achieve peace and unity within its fold.

He said where conflicts exist, adequate conflict resolution measures had been put in place to address such through the party’s Appeal Committees.

He reminded the party’s members that the National Reconciliation Committee was inaugurated under the chairmanship of Sen. Abdullahi Adamu, former Governor of Nasarawa state.

The APC scribe said the committee was mandated to reconcile all differences that may come up after the Congresses.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the APC State Congresses which held on Saturday, Oct. 16, was to elect officials at the state level, ahead of its national convention expected to hold before the end of 2021. (NAN)

