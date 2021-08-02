APC congratulates members on successful, peaceful Ward Congresses

Gov. Mai Mala Buni, Chairman Caretaker/Extra-Ordinary Ordinary National Convention Planning Committee of the APC (CECPC) has congratulated members of the party on successful and peaceful conduct of Ward Congresses across the country.

This is contained in a statement by Alhaji Mamman Mohammed, Buni’s Director-General Press and Media Affairs on Monday in Abuja.

Buni said the exercise was generally successful and peaceful according to reports reaching him.

“I wish to congratulate us all for the peaceful and successful conduct of Ward Congresses.

“The massive turn out of members in the Congress reflects the success of the membership registration and revalidation exercise.

“It also reflects the unity and confidence of our members in the repositioned APC and its leadership” he said.

He assured members of the party that their choice of leaders at the ward Congress and indeed, subsequent congresses would be respected.

He said the party had put some measures in place to check and rectify anomalies arising from the Congress.

He maintained that the CECPC was committed to building a strong internal democracy to give the party a strong leadership that was genuinely elected by the people.

According to Buni, the congresses will give ownership of the party to the members through the bottom-top approach.

He urged aggrieved parties to seek redress through constituted channels in the party.

“We will be fair, just and transparent in handling every complaint for justice to be done and the people’s choice respected” he said.

Buni who is also the Governor of Yobe, assured that the CECPC would review the party’s just concluded Ward Congress to improve on the forthcoming Local and State Government Congresses.(NAN)

