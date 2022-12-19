APC, confused party in Oyo, says Makinde’s Aide

By Akeem Abas

Chief Ademola Ojo, Deputy Chief of Staff to Gov. Seyi Makinde of Oyo State, says he left the crisis-ridden All Progressives Congress (APC) about four months ago to support the developmental programme of the state government.

Ojo made the clarification in a statement he personally signed on Monday in Ibadan, following his purported expulsion from the party, four months after he had defected.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Ojo was reacting to his purported expulsion by the APC alongside two others, four months after he had left the party.

NAN reports that the former Chairman, Ibarapa Central Council, had accused the party of picking Rep. Ajibola Muraina (APC-Ibarapa Central/North) few weeks after he left the party without conducting any primary in the constituency.

Ojo said that he willingly left APC, having realised the need to support Makinde’s visionary and unprecedented achievements in the state.

He said that the recent announcement made by APC that he, alongside two others, were expelled four months after his defection, had shown that the party “is confused”.

“The announcement of my expulsion by the APC, months after I defected to the PDP, had shown the stuff they are made off. It showed that APC is confused,” Ojo said.

The deputy chief of staff to Makinde said that every relevant and reasonable politician had since joined the PDP, which he described as, “undoubtedly the winning party in the state”.

Ojo said that the Makinde-led administration had achieved unprecedented feat in all sectors of the economy, adding only enemies of progress would oppose his second term.

“I can confirm that APC is confused. Why is the APC just coming out to pronounce my expulsion, four months after I left the party and already working for Gov. Seyi Makinde as the Deputy Chief of Staff?

“Is Muraina just waking up from his slumber? I thought he has people who will win the forthcoming election for him. We shall all witness how he would be ridiculed this time around.

“Muraina was elected four years ago under the PDP. He defected two months ago to APC and now talking about my expulsion,” he said.

Ojo urged the people of Ibarapa Central and North Constituency to reject Muraina at the polls in the spirit of their unborn children.(NAN)