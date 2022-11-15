APC confident of winning Benue governorship seat – Campaign D-G

By Bridget Ikyado

The All Progressives Congress (APC) says it is confident of winning Benue governorship election with the acceptance of its candidate, Rev. Fr Hyacinth Alia’s across the state.

The Director-General, Alia/Ode Campaign Organisation, Rev. Frederick Ikyaan, expressed the confidence in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Abuja.

According to him, Alia has the competence and ability to provide solutions to the myriad of problems in the state.

He added that the party had addressed the factors that made it to lose the 2019 governorship election.

Ikyaan said that Alia would ensure a balance between spiritual and physical uplift of the people, when elected in 2023.

“As a cleric, Alia used to address the church mainly on spiritual concerns of humanity but now he will have the opportunity to provide the balance as it were, in looking at the physical component of humanity.

“It is not enough to have spiritual wellbeing, it is also necessary that we look at our physical wellbeing.

“We look forward to our opportunity to further prioritise the wellbeing and welfare of the people,” the DG added.

Ikyaan said Alia’s aspiration to be governor was not driven by personal interest or agenda but the physically and spiritual improvement of Benue people, irrespective of creed or tribe.

He assured the people that the party was well prepared for the electioneering campaigns and very confident of victory.(NAN)

