APC condemns Plateau community attack, urges apprehension of perpetrators

November 27, 2021 Chimezie Godfrey



APC  Chairman  in Plateau, Mr Rufus Bature has condemned the cycle of attacks on unsuspecting people of Ta’agbe in Miango District of Bassa Local Government of the state.


Bature in a statement signed by the State of the party, Mr Sylvanus Namang, urged security agencies to synergize and apprehend  perpetrators of the dastardly act.


The chairman said the party was  deeply saddened by the latest orgy of violence visited on the people,  which led to the loss of  lives with many others maimed and unquantified destroyed.


“It is disheartening that this dastardly act came at a time when the Plateau government is working round the clock to ensure restoration of permanent in the troubled community and the state at large.


“These courier of death and agents of destruction who attack the people at will must be trailed, apprehended and brought to book.


“This latest attack be  seen by  security agencies as an effrontery.


He called for greater synergy between and amongst the various  security outfits in the state who had been supported  and equipped by the state government to protect the lives and of residents.


Bature also urged the good and loving  people of Plateau, to cooperate with the state government to stem the tide of attacks by wicked elements who  sneaked   in the dark of the night to terrorise the people.


The chairman, however, frowned at the blame game of some notable politicians from the  state, who instead of cooperating to collectively proffer solutions to  the sad occurrences, choose to always throw needle blames on the state government.


“While our hearts are with the entire  Ta’agbe community, we call for vigilance which is a way of arresting these incessant attacks,” he added. (NAN)

