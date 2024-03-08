APC condemns killing of Islamic cleric in Zamfara

The Zamfara chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has condemned kiling of the Chief Imam of Mada Jumu’at Mosque in Zamfara, Sheik Abubakar Mada, by unknown gunmen.

The party condemned Mada’s killing in a statement issued by Mr Yusuf Idris ,its Publicity Secretary ,in Gusau on Friday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Mada was killed in Mada town, Gusau , on Tuesday.

Until his death, the deceased was the Chairman, Ulama Council of the Jama’atu Izalatil Bid’ah Wa’Ikamatis Sunnah (JIBWIS), Gusau branch.

“The APC leadership in the state received the news of the killing of the innocent Sheik Abubakar Mada with sadness.

“The ugly actsof lawlessness seem to be taking different and dangerous dimension with people taking the laws in their hands.

“We are appealing to the security agencies in the state to investigate the killing and reveal the perpetrators.

“The APC as a peace loving party, we will continue to support government at all levels in the fight against banditry, kidnappings, terrorism, and other forms of crimes”,the party said.

While describing the deceased as a forthright man who did a lot to promote peace in Zamfara, the party commiserated with Gusau emirate council and Muslims in the state over the loss.

The party also prayed for the peaceful repose of the soul of the deceased .

“The party wishes to extend its condolences to Gusau emirate council, immediate family and the entire Muslims over this great loss.

“We are also extending our condolences to the leadership of JIBWIS in Gusau LGA, the state and at national level.

“We pray to Almighty Allah to grant the deceased with Aljannatul Firdausi. (NAN)

By Ishaq Zaki