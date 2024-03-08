APC condemns killing of Islamic cleric in Zamfara

By
Favour Lashem
-
0
25

The Zamfara chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has condemned kiling  of the Chief Imam of Mada Jumu’at Mosque in Zamfara, Sheik Abubakar Mada, by unknown gunmen.

The party condemned Mada’s killing   in a statement issued by Mr Yusuf Idris ,its Publicity Secretary ,in Gusau on Friday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Mada was killed  in Mada town, Gusau , on Tuesday.

Until  his death, the deceased was the Chairman, Ulama Council of the Jama’atu Izalatil Bid’ah Wa’Ikamatis Sunnah (JIBWIS), Gusau branch.

National growth LS

“The APC leadership in the state received the news of the  killing of the innocent Sheik Abubakar Mada with sadness.

“The ugly actsof lawlessness seem to be taking different and dangerous dimension with people  taking the laws in their hands.

“We are appealing to the security agencies in the state to investigate the killing and reveal the perpetrators.

“The APC as a peace loving party, we will continue to support government at all levels in the fight against banditry, kidnappings, terrorism, and other forms of crimes”,the party said.

While describing the deceased as a forthright man who did a lot to promote peace in Zamfara, the party commiserated with Gusau emirate council  and Muslims in the state over the loss.

The party also prayed  for the peaceful repose of  the soul of the deceased .

“The party wishes to extend its  condolences to Gusau emirate council, immediate family and the entire Muslims over this great loss.

“We are also extending our condolences to the leadership of JIBWIS in Gusau LGA, the state and at national level.

“We pray to Almighty Allah to grant the deceased with Aljannatul Firdausi. (NAN)

By Ishaq Zaki