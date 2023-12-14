APC condemns incessant attacks on Zamfara communities

The Zamfara Chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has condemned the incessant attacks on communities in the state and lamented the nonchalant attitude to the situation by the state government.

This is contained in a statement issued by the state State APC Publicity Secretary, Malam Yusuf Idris in Gusau on Wednesday.

Idris was reacting to the recent bandits’ attack in the Zurmi Local Government Area of the state, which led to the killing and kidnapping of innocent persons.

“We condole the families of those who lost their lives in the unfortunate attacks.

“We pray to Allah to accommodate them in Jannaatu Firdausi and give their families the fortitude to bear the irreplaceable loss.

“We will continue to push the governments at all levels to ensure the return of lasting peace in all our communities”, Idris said.

“We will also continue to assist in our best efforts to cushion the effects of the suffering faced by our people”, he added.

The APC spokesperson also expressed dismay over the recurring attacks on communities and security agents leading to killing of innocent persons and loss of property.

“We condemn the nonchalance of the state government to the situation and lack of sympathy to the rural communities by Gov. Dauda Lawal.

“It is very unfortunate that the state government has not shown any sign of regret or sympathy to the affected communities.

“We commend security agencies for their efforts against insecurity bedevilling the state.

“We appeal to them to continue to demonstrate their dedication, resilience and commitment in the protection of innocent lives and properties,”Idris added.

Meanwhile, in a statement issued by the Senior Special Assistant to Lawal on Media and Publicity, Sulaiman Bala, Lawal condemned the rising banditry activities across the state.

He expressed dismay over attacks on communities across the state, particularly in Zurmi, Maru, and Tsafe Local Government Areas.

“We extend our deepest sympathies to all the people of Zurmi Local Government Area, especially the families and relatives of those who lost their loved ones.

“The state government will provide assistance and emergency relief materials to the affected persons.

“We want to assure the people of Zamfara that we are fully committed to ensuring their safety”, Bala said.

“We are aware of the sacrifice of the security forces in their efforts to protect the people’s lives.

“The state government will provide them with all the necessary logistics and support to fight against banditry, we will not rest until Zamfara is completely secure,” Bala added. (NAN)( NAN)

By Ishaq Zaki

