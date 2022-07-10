APC condemns communal clash in C’River

By George Odok

Chairman of All Progressives Congress (APC) in Cross River, Mr Alphonsus Eba, has condemned the communal clash between Ijegu and Yabu communities in Yala Local Government Area of the state.

Eba, in a statement issued on Sunday in Calabar by his Special Assistant on Media, Mr Egbara Emmanuel, urged the warring communities to sheath their swords and eschew violence.

He said it was sad and regrettable that the two communities, which had co-existed for decades, could take up arms against each other.

The APC chairman said that the clash over land matters was uncalled for, calling on leaders of both communities to resolve the issues through dialogue.

He advised the warring communities to shun other acts capable of breaching the peace in the area.

Eba, however, warned that the government and people of the state would not fold their arms and watch residents being killed by their neighbours.

“This is man’s inhumanity to man. It is disheartening that this kind of thing will be happening in our society,” he said. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

