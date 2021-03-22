APC condemns attack on Ortom, urges collaboration with security operatives   

The All Progressives Congress (APC) stressed the need all to collaborate with security operatives to end criminality in all forms in the country.

The party said in a statement by Sen. John Akpanudoedehe, the National of its Caretaker and Extra-ordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC), on Sunday in .

Akpanudoedehe said while condemning Saturday’s attack on the convoy of Gov. Samuel of Benue.

He, however, thanked God ’s safety and praised his security details repelling the attack.

He expressed that the security services would do everything to unravel the criminals behind the attack and bring them to book.

“The APC reiterates that we must all collaborate to end criminality in all forms, a crime is a crime and should not be politicised in any way,” he said. (NAN)

