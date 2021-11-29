APC condemns attack on Jos Correctional Centre, commends security agencies’ gallantry

Chairman of Plateau chapter of All Progressives Congress (APC), Mr Rufus Bature on Monday in Jos condemned Sunday’s gunmen’s attack on the Jos Correctional Centre.

In a statement issued by Mr Sylvanus Namang, APC State Publicity Secretary, Bature also commended security agencies in the state for their gallantry in handling the attack.

He said the quick response and collaboration by security agencies was what was needed to tackle the insecurity bedevilling the state and country.

“The daredevil attackers, some of who are still trapped inside the custodial centre should not be treated with kid gloves when arrested.

“They must be made to pay dearly for their action as a deterrent to other criminals in our midst,’’ Namang quoted Bature as saying.

Bature also commended security agencies for promptly re-arresting some escaping inmates.

One of the escapees submitted himself to the police.

The chairman said jailbreaks that had become a new trend of criminality in the country should be checkmated as it poses a great threat to national security.

He called for serious re-strategising, remodelling and modernising of the correctional service system in the country.

Bature advised youths against allowing themselves to be used by enemies of the state to destabilise Plateau.

He urged them to engage in productive endeavours and be useful to themselves. (NAN)

