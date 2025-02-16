APC condemns alleged attacks on its members in Zamfara

The Zamfara chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has condemned alleged attacks on its members by some sponsored suspected thugs.

By Ishaq Zaki

This is contained in a statement issued in Gusau on Saturday by the State APC Publicity Secretary, Malam Yusuf Idris.

“The state APC leadership described the incident as uncalled for.

“This is condemnable and unacceptable, we are calling on the security agencies in the state to ensure a thorough investigation of the matter,” Idris said.

He added that the APC as a peace loving party in the state would not accept any obnoxious and unwarranted acts of intimidation and harassment.

“The APC will continue to maintain its position as the strongest political party in Zamfara and nobody will intimidate us.

“The State APC chapter is hereby warning politicians in the state who always attack its members and properties especially when the party is organising or carrying out an activity in the state.

“Our members were attacked by some suspected political thugs while moving from Gusau to Bungudu town for a function organised by a lawmaker, Abdulmalik Zubairu,” the spokesperson added.

According to Idris, the members of the party were moving to attend the official inauguration of over N1billion worth of empowerment projects executed by Rep. Abdulmalik Zubairu for the benefit of his constituents and the state in general.

“The political thugs openly and strategically stationed themselves along the Gusau to Bungudu Road to perpetrate the attack.

“This led to the destruction of many vehicles and wounding of their occupants simply because they are APC members.

“We are therefore calling on the state Police Command and other security agencies to immediately swing into action and arrest the suspected perpetrators,” Idris urged.

The State APC leadership also urged its members to remain patient as the party would ensure that justice was done to all those attacked and those who sustained injuries.

Idris appealed, “We are also calling on our members to remain calm and not to be discouraged by any intimidation and harassment.” (NAN)