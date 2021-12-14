APC Concerned Stakeholders to resist attempt by PDP to hijack party in Enugu

The All Progressives Congress (APC) Concerned Stakeholders in Enugu State have vowed to resist attempts by the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to hijack the party in the state.

The stakeholders urged that the National Headquarters of the APC, through its National Reconciliation Committee, to urgently wade into the crisis allegedly created by the Dr Ijomah Arodiogbu Congress Committee in Enugu State.

This is contained in a communiqué issued on Tuesday in Enugu by Concerned Stakeholders of APC Enugu State Chapter after a meeting at the state party secretariat on Dec. 13, 2021.

The communiqué said that any result forwarded to the National Headquarters of APC by the Dr ljomah Arodiogbu Congress Committee purporting to be the result of the Enugu APC State Congress should be disregarded.

The communiqué reads in part: “That we are determined and committed to reinvigorate and reposition our dear party in Enugu State to become a viable party.

“That we have decided to join hands and work together for this singular purpose.

“That we are tired of the avoidable and unending factionalisation of the APC in Enugu State, by anti-APC leaders, which has made it impossible for the party to win even a councillorship election in the state.

“That we represent major interests in the APC in Enugu State with the sole aim of achieving equity, fairness and justice, invaluable ingredients that guarantee growth, inclusiveness and electoral victory in any political association.

“That we stand on the zoning resolution of the APC in Enugu State.

“That we reaffirm that the position of APC Enugu State Chairman remains zoned to Enugu West Senatorial zone and further micro-zoned to Aninri/Awgu/Ojii River Federal Constituency also known as Greater Awgu.

“That Greater Awgu should be allowed to present a candidate(s) for the office of APC State Chairman, just like other Federal Constituencies presented candidates for positions micro-zoned to them.

“That we are united in this stand with other major stakeholders of APC in Enugu West, including but not limited to His Excellency Sullivan Iheanacho Chime, former Governor of Enugu State; Emperor Baywood lbe, a major financier of the party; Mrs Juliet Ibekaku-Nwagwu, Special Assistant to the President on Justice Reform; Mr Osita Okechukwu, Director-General of Voice of Nigeria; Group Capt. Joe Oji (rtd) and Hon Chikwado Chukwunta.

“That no one has been given a certificate of return or inaugurated as the state chairman of APC in Enugu State by the national chairman for the year 2021 Congress”.

The communiqué was jointly signed by two major stakeholders of the party from each senatorial zone of the state – Vin Martins Ilo and Ozo Joe Mmamel (Enugu West Senatorial Zone); Hon Okoloagu Ejiofor and Chief Joseph Ugwuoke (Enugu North Senatorial Zone); and Chief Anike Nwoga and Dr Ben Nwoye (Enugu East Senatorial Zone). (NAN)

