APC committee sues for peace in Abia

By Deji Abdulwahab

The All Progressives Congress (APC) Reconciliation Committee for Abia Chapter has called on aggrieved party’s members to sheath their swords and allow peace to reign in the state.

The Chairman of the committee, Sen. Chris Adighije, made the appeal on Wednesday while speaking with newsmen in Abuja.

The reconciliation committee was inaugurated by the APC National Working Committee (NWC) on Aug. 4, with the mandate to reconcile the aggrieved stakeholders in the state.

Adighije, who said that the committee was engaging many stakeholders, said that its report would be submitted to the national leadership of the party at the end of this month.

According to him, all shades of opinion were considered in the committee’s report to the extent that the committee is also recommending punitive measures against any recalcitrant member.

“Let me appeal to stakeholders and members of APC in the state to sheath their swords and allow peace to reign.

“As stakeholders, they can only be relevant in the party at the National level when they are able to deliver their state,’’ committee chairman said.

According to him, the reconciliation exercise which is still ongoing and aimed at strengthening the party to bring about inclusion and unity.

“There is no way APC will win at the national level when it loses at the state. It would be assumed that the Abia people did not contribute much to the victory at the national level,’’ he said.

Adighije, who is the Pro-Chancellor and Chairman Governing Council, Federal University, Lokoja in Kogi, recalled that the committee met immediately after its inauguration to access the task ahead of it.

“The committee has so far engaged some critical stakeholders of the party in the state, among who are the federal appointees.

“We made them to know that there is no way APC would be reconciled in Abia without them. They are key to the reconciliation efforts of the committee and some of them were drafted to be part of the committee.

“One good thing about the meetings so far is that all of them said they were not leaving the party; that they don’t have any reason to leave the party even though there are issues they feel should be addressed.

“Such are issues of party structure and all that and l assured them that the committee would also engage the party at the state working committee to see how their concerns could also be addressed.

“Away from that the committee has also engaged some stakeholders individually all in the effort to make sure that everyone is on the same page.

“The good news also is that the State Working Committee has agreed to work out the template which it would give to the committee to enable us see how we can achieve some level of inclusiveness in the party structure,” he added.

When asked to speak on the fate of the party in the forthcoming 2023 general elections, the chairman said, “We are trusting God that this exercise will be productive sufficiently.

“If that happens, it would enrich our party and brighten our chances in the next election.’’

He, however, called on the party leadership and the APC Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) to consider stakeholders in the state in the final list of the party’s campaign Council.

Members of the committee include: Sen. Adighije as Chairman, Deputy Chief Whip of the House of Representatives, Rep. Nkeiruka Onyejeocha – Secretary, and Minister of State for Science, Technology and Innovation, Chief Henry Ikechukwu,

Others are: former Minister of Labour and Productivity, Dr Emeka Wogu, APC National Welfare Secretary, Sir F.N. Nwosu and APC Governorship Candidate in Abia State, High Chief Ikechi Emenike, Hon. Emeka Atuma and Hon. Martins Azubuike, (NAN)

