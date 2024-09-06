APC commits to transparent leadership, inclusive policy process-Ganduje

Dr Abdullahi Ganduje, APC National Chairman, has assured that the party is committed to ensure transparent leadership recruitment and inclusive public policy processes.

By Emmanuel Mogbede

Dr Abdullahi Ganduje, APC National Chairman, has assured that the party is committed to ensure transparent leadership recruitment and inclusive public policy processes.

He gave the assurance on Friday in Abuja at the formal unveiling of The Progressive Institute, the party’s official resource centre and Think Tank, adding that the party is poised to enhance good governance systems.

Ganduje said the presence of APC governors and dignitaries at the event underscored their commitment to build a strong political party.

He explained that the event concluded a thorough registration process that followed due process, unlike others.

“We believe in the rule of law and compliance with all relevant regulations, which are foundations for establishing a world-class institution.

“The Progressive Institute will serve as APC’s official policy Think Tank, undertaking research and advising the party on government policies.

“It will also provide a platform for discussions between the party, academic community, civil society, and media to promote inclusiveness and ownership,” he said.

Ganduje said the institute aimed to enhance the party’s policy capacity, provide policy advice, and support governments elected on its platform.

He urged the public, including Nigeria’s development partners, to support the institute.

Also speaking at the event, Bishop Mathew Kukar appealed to President Bola Tinubu to reduce petroleum pump prices to alleviate Nigerians’ hardship.

He expressed concerns about the quality of democracy in Nigeria, emphasising the need to fix the problem for things to work.

He assured that the Kukah Foundation would collaborate with the newly unveiled APC Think Tank to build the country’s democracy and enthrone good governance at all levels of government.

The event was attended by notable figures, including the President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, represented by the Deputy Senate President, Sen. Barau Jibrin, and the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Sen. George Akume.

Others in attendance were Chairman of the Progressives Governors’ Forum and Imo Governor, Hope Uzodinma, who delivered a lecture titled “Sustaining Progressive Ideology as a Bedrock of Democracy” at the event.

Also present were Gov. Lucky Aiyedatiwa of Ondo, Ministers, members of the Civil Society Organisations, and APC stakeholders, among others..(NAN)