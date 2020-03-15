APC commiserates with victims of Lagos explosion

By Lesley Muosowo Otu, Abuja

The All Progressives Congress (APC), has commiserated with the victims of Lagos explosion, which occurred Sunday morning.

The explosion, which occurred at Abule Ado in Amuwo Odofin local government area of Lagos, affected other neighbouring communities, including Alaba, Festac, Satellite Town, Mile Two and Ojo, resulting to damage of properties and injuries.

The party’s Spokesperson, Mallam Lanre Issa-Oniru, in a statement made available to Newsdiaryonline, also commended the emergency response led by the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), the Fire Service and other relevant agencies, for their timely intervention in saving lives and properties and also putting the situation under control.

It called on Lagos state government to implement measures that would bring succour to the victims of the explosion.