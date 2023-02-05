APC commends Lalong for paying Plateau workers’ backlog of salaries, pensions 

By Peter Amine

Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Plateau, Chief Rufus Bature has commended Gov. Simon Lalong over the payment of backlog of workers’ salaries and pensions of retired civil servants.

In a statement issued in Jos on Sunday by APC’s Publicity Secretary in Plateau, Mr Sylvanus Namang, the chairman expressed delight that Lalong was able to fulfil his obligations to the workforce.

He said this was in spite of the economic downturn being experienced in the country which has led to a drastic fall in revenue allocation to states.

“I am happy with the confirmation by Commissioner of Finance, Mrs Regina Soemlat and the Accountant-General. Dr Cyril Tsenyil.

“They said that government has paid workers’ salaries and third party deductions up to December 2022, while it is working earnestly to pay January salaries very soon.

“This is a mark of respect for senior citizens who have served the state diligently and have retired.

“The government, under the captainship of the rescue administration, has been very prompt in paying pensions, Bature said in the statement.

He thanked civil servants whom he described as the engine room of government for their patience and understanding.

He charged them to reciprocate the gesture of the governor by putting in their best at their various places of work. (NAN)