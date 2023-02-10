APC commences zonal rallies in Yobe

By Ahmed Abba

Damaturu, Feb. 10, 2023 (NAN) The All Progressives Congress (APC) Yobe’s Campaign Council says it will commence its zonal rallies on Saturday in the state.

Alhaji Mamman Mohammed, the Director, Publicity of the council disclosed this in a statement on Thursday in Damaturu.

Mamman said the notification of the rallies was issued on behalf of Sen. Mohammed Hassan, the Director-General of the council.

He said: “The zonal rallies of the party are scheduled to take place as follows: Zone ‘C’ on Saturday Feb. 11 in Gashua.

“Zone ‘B’ on Sunday Feb. 12 in Potiskum and Zone ‘A’ on Tuesday Feb. 14 in Geidam,” Mamman said.

He, therefore, said all the people of the state were invited. (NAN)