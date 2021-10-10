APC clears Plateau LG poll

October 10, 2021



All Progressive Congress (APC) has cleared Plateau local government councils poll, all chairmanship and councillorship seats in 17 Local Government Areas (LGAs) of state.


Mr Fabian Ntung, Chairman, Plateau Independent Electoral Commission (PLASIEC) announced result on Sunday in Jos.


Ntung explained that APC won entire 325 councillorship seats in 17 LGAs.


chairman stated that commission was satisfied with manner in which the election was conducted.


Ntung commended electorate who ensured  a and peaceful conduct of poll.


commission had barred opposition Democratic Party (PDP) poll, following some internal crises.


The party challenged its exclusion at the High Court and Appeal Court, but lost at both levels.  (NAN)

