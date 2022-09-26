APC clears air on Campaign Council list

By Emmanuel Mogbede

The All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) says the 422 member-list released at the weekend is not conclusive.

Mr Bayo Onanuga, Director, Media and Publicity of the council said this in a statement on Monday in Abuja.

He said the list contained only the directors, deputy directors, secretaries of directorates and other key stakeholders.

“Some of the nominees of our governors have emerged as part of the leadership, while others will soon emerge as members of the various directorates.

“No name is left out of the lists,” he said. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

