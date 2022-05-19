APC clears 31  House of Assembly aspirants in Ekiti

Ekiti All Progressives Congress (APC) House of Assembly Screening Committee has cleared 31 aspirants.

The Secretary of the screening committee, Mr Dele Akinleye said this in a statement on Thursday in Ado-Ekiti.

Akinleye said the cleared aspirants were Alhaja Mariam Ogunlade (Emure), Mr Okeimen Fakunle ( Ilejemeje), Mr Hakeem Jamiu (Irepodun/Ifelodun), Mr Tajudeen Akingbolu (Ekiti West), and Mr Lateef Akanle (Ekiti East).

Others were Mrs Yemisi Ayokunle (from Ekiti South West ), Mr Adeoye Aribasoye (Ikole II), Mr Ayorinde Oluwayomi, Mr Ayodeji Ajayi (Ise/Orun), and Mr Babatunde Fawekun ( Ido/Osi I).

Also cleared were Babatunde Oke (Ikere II), Mr Babatunde Idowu (Ikere II), Mr Bode Oyekola (from Ekiti West II), Mr Femi Akindele (from Irepodun/Ifelodun), and Mrs Adeteju Okuyiga (from Gbonyin).

The list also included Mrs Abimbola Solanke (from Moba I), Mr Ayodeji Adegbite (Ado I), Mr Oladapo Osunniyi (from Ekiti southwest II), Mr Bolaji Olagbaju (Ado II), and Mrs Bosede Olowookere (Efon ).

He stated that Mr Temitope Longe, (Oye 1), Mr Kareem Agunbiade (Ekiti West I), Mr Goke Oyeleye (Ijero), Babafemi Fatunla (Ikole 1), and Mr Omoyeni Oluwasola (Ekiti East II) made the list.

The rest were Mr Abraham Fatoba (Ekiti East I), Mr Mathew Attah (Ikere II), Mr Idowu Odebunmi (Oye II), Oluwafemi Alabi, and Mr Adeyemi Awoniyi (Moba II), as well as Mr Rotimi Orewole (Gbonyin).

Akinleye said that aspirants that were not cleared were Mr Afolabi Olurotimi (Idk/Osi II), Mr Michael Ige (Ekiti southwest II), Mr Ojo Ademola (Ijero), Mr Ayodeji Ajogbeje (Ikere II), and Mr Ayodeji Oladele (Moba 1).

Others that were also not cleared included Mr Ademuko Oladele (Ijero), Mrs Helen Ajisafe (Ado), Kayode Ojo (Irepodun/Ifelodun), Mr Ayodele Adarabierin (Ado), Mr Martins Ibidapo (Ekiti West), and Mr Akinjide Akintola (Ado).

The remaining ones were Mr Ibrahim Lanre (Irepodun/Ifelodun), Mr Oluwole Fagbohun (Ekiti South West), Mr Joshua Ayanna (Ijero), Mr Kehinde Adaramodu (Ekiti South West), and Mrs Opeyemi Agbede (Irepodun/Ifelodun), as well as Mr Oluwaseun Ojuolape (Ekiti South West).

He further said the Appeal Committee to review complaints from the screening of the house of assembly aspirants would begin sitting on Thursday, May 19.

He said the venue would be at JKF Center, Ajilosun, Ado-Ekiti from 9 am and enjoined members with complaints to get to the appeal committee on May 19. (NAN)

