APC clarifies alleged resignation of its National Legal Adviser

The All Progressives Congress (APC) on Monday in Abuja, said Mr Ahmad El-Marzuq remained its National Legal Adviser, contrary to reports that he had resigned.

Mr Felix Morka, the party’s National Publicity Secretary, said this in a statement while reacting to the purpoted reports which he described as false and misleading.“Barr. Ahmad Usman El-Marzuq is, and remains the National Legal Adviser of APC. Barr. Daniel Bwala was not the National Legal Adviser of the party as erroneously reported,” he said.

He added that the report was either borne out of mischief or extreme negligence and should therefore be disregarded by the general public(NAN)

