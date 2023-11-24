APC chieftains, residents hail Appeal Court judgment upholding Nwifuru’s victory

By Christian Ogbonna

Some APC chieftains and residents of Abakaliki, on Friday, commended the Appeal Court judgment upholding the victory of Mr Francis Nwifuru in the March 18, 2023 governorship election in Ebonyi.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalls that the appeal court, sitting in Lagos, had earlier on Friday dismissed the petition filed by the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and its candidate, Dr Ifeanyi Odii.

The court struck out the petitions against Nwifuru’s victory in the governorship election and ruled in his favour as the duly-elected governor of the state.

Speaking with NAN on the telephone on the judgment, some of the stakeholders in Abakaliki commended the judgment.

Mr Simbad Ogbuatu, the Publicity Secretary of All Progressive Congress (APC) in the state, said the victory was for the people of the state.

Ogbuatu, who described Nwifuru as the people’s choice, said that APC had come to stay in the state.

”We are not surprised with the court judgment. Going to court by some people is just a mere distraction to the people of Ebonyi and our dear governor.

”We must always remember that power belongs to God and He chooses whoever He wishes to become a leader. I believe God has chosen Gov. Francis Nwifuru for Ebonyi.

”Let me tell you, APC has come to stay in Ebonyi and we are going to witness the change we desired,” he said.

Ogbuatu called on the people of the state, especially the opposition parties, to come together to build a better state.

Mr Dan Akpa, a Political Analyst and APC stalwart, also commended the appeal court judgment, calling residents to unite to move the state forward.

“We are happy with the judgment and this shows that the people voted for Nwifuru.

“It is God’s doing. Congratulations to the people’s governor,” he stated.

Some of the residents, who spoke with NAN, said that the victory was commendable, calling for more peaceful coexistence among political parties in the state.

Mrs Chika Nwafor, a business woman, urged the people of the state to continue support the governor, as the victory was not only for APC but for the entire residents.

Meanwhile, all efforts to speak with the PDP Chairman in the state, Dr Augustine Nwazunku and his Deputy, Mr Ifeanyi Nworie, proved abortive, as they both did not pick the calls put through to them or reply their text messages. (NAN)

