APC chieftains, members celebrate Rep. Faleke’s achievements in Lagos

By Yemi Adeleye

The members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ikeja Federal Constituency, Lagos State, have celebrated the achievements of Rep. James Faleke, representing the constituency.

Speaking at a programme in honour of Faleke on Tuesday, the party members and chieftains said the lawmaker had been a worthy representative of the constituency.

The APC chairman in Ojudo Local Council Development Area (LCDA), Alhaja Olusola Kokumo, said Faleke remained a man of the people.

She said the people of the constituency were solidly behind his re-election bid.

“It is very important for the people of Ikeja Federal constituency to vote for Faleke because there is an adage that says to whom more is given, more is expected.

“Faleke has been giving to his constituency and so this is the time for us to pay him back. And this is the reason why it is important for us to vote for him again.

“Faleke is a man of the people because of the way he operates among his people. You cannot cry to Faleke and you come back with that cry. He will wipe away your tears.”

On his part, the organiser of the programme, Mr Abolaji Soneye, said Faleke performed very well that the people of Ikeja Federal constituency were determined to support his reelection.

Soneye said that since Faleke was elected as a member of the House of Representatives in 2011, noting that he had continued on the path of service to his constituents.

He listed some of the achievements recorded by Faleke in empowerment of his constituents.

He said the lawmaker had rehabilitated and reconstructed some connecting roads in the constituency.

Soneye said: “He facilitated the installation of over 8000 solar powered street lights to over 500 streets across the constituency.

“He also distributed 400 mini-buses and 103 tricycles to unemployed youths of the constituency.

“He has facilitated employment for 125 unemployed youths into various Federal Government agencies, institutions and parastatals.”

Another APC Chieftain, Chief Wale Ajola said that Faleke performed even beyond expectations.

He urged the members to ensure they collected their Permanent Voters Cards (PVCs) to enable them vote.

He also explained how to cast votes to the people to avoid void votes.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the event which took place at the Excellence Hotel in Ogba, was well attended by party faithful and supporters of Faleke in the constituency. (NAN)