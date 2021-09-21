APC chieftains laud Oluremi Tinubu at 61

Rep. James Faleke (Ikeja Federal Constituency) has congratulated Sen. Oluremi Tinubu, (Lagos- Central) wife of former governor of Lagos State, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, as she clocked 61.

Faleke, in a congratulatory message by his media aide, Mr Femi Akeusola, on Tuesday in Lagos, described Tinubu as a nation builder.

According to him, Yeye Oluremi Tinubu is a great woman and pillar of support to Asiwaju, she is a great example of whom a great wife and a leader should be. She has made her mark as a wife, as a politician and as a nation builder.

He said: Tinubu’s contributions to humanity which is expressed through her New Era Foundation, has touched millions of lives across the globe and it’s a sign that she has passion for the less privileged.

“She has through her various interventions and philanthropic gestures, promoted a lot of people from grass to grace.”

Faleke prayed God to keep Tinubu in sound health, grant all her heart’s desires, give her long life and peace of mind.

Similarly, Mr David Odunmbaku, Chairman of Ojodu Local Council Development Area (LCDA) of Lagos state,



also congratulated Tinubu, describing her as the Lioness of Bourdillion.

Odunmbaku made the remark in a statement by his media aide, Mr Abiodun Jumu’ah.

“Sen. Tinubu is a supportive mother and a role model worthy of emulation in all ramifications,, whose excellent achievements lay credence to her astounding leadership prowess.

“As you are also a true definition of good motherhood and the ‘voice to the voiceless and downtrodden’, it is our prayers that lines shall fall unto you in pleasant places and you shall be endowed with more wisdom, knowledge and understanding,” Odunmbaku said. (NAN)

