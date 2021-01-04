APC chieftains laud members in Enugu North for setting aside differences

Mr Barth Ugwuoke, National Director, Research and Strategy, All Progressives Congress (APC), has expressed happiness on decision of party members in Enugu North Senatorial District to bury their differences and work in unity for party progress.

Ugwuoke, who is from the district made the commendation in Nsukka on Monday during the one-day retreat organised by concerned members in the district for party executives and stakeholders tagged “Unity is Strength, United We Will Win”.

He said the decision of members to unite marked a new beginning in the history of APC in Enugu North as it would move the district to the next level.

“I am happy the APC members in Enugu North have put aside their differences to work in unity for the interest and progress of the party.

“This is a new beginning for the party as there will be no internal crisis and infighting again because of belonging to different factions in the party.

“If this unity achieved today is sustained APC will win all elective positions in the district in the 2023 general elections,” he said.

In a remsrk, Chief Eugene Odo, former Speaker, Enugu State House of Assembly, thanked the party executive and stakeholders for agreeing to work in unity in order to move the party forward.

“With this unity, members of APC in the district will be able to elect new party executives in wards, local governments, zone and state in one voice in the forthcoming APC congresses,” he said.

Odo, who was APC Senatorial candidate in Enugu North district in the 2019 election, said the district would take the gospel of unity to Enugu East and Enugu West senatorial districts so that a candidate of APC would win the governorship election in Enugu State in 2023.

Also in a remark, Mr George Ogara, a governorship aspirant of the party in Enugu State in 2019, commended members of the party for sinking their differences to work together as brothers and sisters.

“I am happy on the strong statement of party faithful in the district today: to work in unity to move the party forward.

“I thank all who contributed in one way or the other to achieve this unity in our district and urge them not to relent,” he said.

Also, retired Gen. Chris Eze, the immediate past High Commissioner of Nigeria in India, said the decision by APC members to work together was commendable and would foster unity as well as bring desirable progress in the party.

Prof. Anthony Onyishi of the department of Political Science, University of Nigeria, Nsukka, delivered a lecture titled: “Internal democracy and the role of All Progressive Congress (APC) as opposition party in Enugu state: Focus on Enugu North senatorial zone”.

Onyishi blamed the inability of APC to win any elective position in Enugu state on intra-paty crisis and anti-party activities leading to fictionalising of the party in the state.

“Instead of party members to devote time on how to win elections in the district they are busy fighting one another.

“If the unity achieved in Enugu North today will be sustained and replicated in other two senatorial districts, the party will win some elective positions in the state in 2023 general elections,” he said.

The guest lectuerer alleged that, some APC stakeholders had been members of APC in daytime and members of People Democratic Party at night alleging that the romance with the ruling party was for financial gains.

“On what moral basis will a political opponent challenge the ruling party in the state when such opponent receives regular gifts from ruling party.

“That is why, they answer APC at daytime and PDP arm of APC at night,” he said.

Rev. Fr Emeka Ugwuoke, the Moderator of the retreat, said the problem with political parties in the country was that they lacked ideologies.

“If our political parties have ideaology and members stand by it, it will be very difficult for politicians to dump their parties at any slightest provocation.

“Why it will be difficult to move to another party is because the party you are joining does not have the same ideaology with your party.

“This is the reason you hardly see a Democrat moving to Republican Party or republican joining democrats in U.S., because their ideologies differ.

Earlier, Mr Emeka Ngwu, Chairman, Retreat Planning Commmitte, said the retreat was organised to unite all party faithful in the district in order to move the party forward.

“We plead with everyone to forgive one another and place emphasis on things that will unite and strengthen us in the district.

“It is only by so doing that we will be able to reposition the party as well as be able to take over Enugu State Lion Building (the government house) and other strata of government in 2023.

“I commend my committee members who worked round the clock to ensure this retreat is a reality and a success,” he said. (NAN)