APC chieftain urges Tinubu to reopen land borders

By Muhammad Nasir

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Sokoto State, Alhaji Aliyu ‘Yar-Abba has called on the President-elect, Sen. Bola Ahmed Tinubu to reopen all Nigerian land borders upon assumption of duty.

‘Yar-Abba made the call in his congratulatory messages to Tinubu and his running mate, Sen. Kashim Shettima, as well as Sokoto State Governor-elect, Alhaji Ahmed Aliyu and his deputy, Alhajj Idris Gobir.

According to the former Sokoto State Chairman of the Bureau De Change Operators Association, reopening the borders would alleviate the suffering of the citizens, especially northern businessmen.

He lamented that the closure of the nation’s land borders had taken negative tolls on socioeconomic activities in the region as many of the businessmen were now bankrupt.

‘Yar-Abba also urged that traders should be allowed to massively import various commodities especially food items as the security situation had badly affected the food supply chain in the country.

He, however, said that the traders should be made to pay the requisite duties on all the commodities to be so imported.

The APC chieftain further called for the revamping of the security situation in the country to guarantee the safety of lives and properties of the citizens.

‘Yar-Abba also advocated restructuring of the nation’s security architecture and the injection of new blood to improve security in the country.

He also urged the government to take urgent steps to make the nation’s economy more formidable and vibrant.

On the cashless policy, ‘Yar-Abba said: “It is a good system but badly and hastily implemented.

“It’s disadvantages far outweigh it’s advantages. Adequate should be injected into the economy.

“The provision of dispensing N5million and N500,000 weekly to corporate organisations and individuals, respectively should be sustained.”

Meanwhile, ‘Yar-Abba has urged the Sokoto State Governor-elect, Alhaji Ahmed Aliyu to ”reincarnate the good old days of his mentor, the former Governor of the state, Sen. Aliyu Wamakko.

He specifically advised Aliyu to kick-start his administration with solving the recurring water scarcity particularly in Sokoto metropolis and it’s environs, as well as other parts of the state.

The APC chieftain further urged him to immediately rehabilitate the parts of Sokoto Central market that were razed by an inferno two years ago.

“The market should be renovated and all the victims who had been displaced should have their stalls and shops back.

“Doing this will greatly help in reinvigorating socioeconomic activities in the state,”he added.

‘Yar-Abba also appealed to the Governor-elect to ensure the timely distribution of fertilizer and other farm inputs to only genuine farmers, so as to bolster food security.

He also called on him to accord top priority to reviving the local governments and the State’s ‘now dead public service.’ (NAN)