APC chieftain urges support groups to shun violence during campaigns

By Maharazu Ahmed

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Alhaji Ali Saulawa, has enjoined the various groups campaigning for the party to carry out their activities without violence or thuggery.

Saulawa told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Abuja, that their campaign should be on a greater Nigeria, as such should focus on key areas that affect people’s lives and the progress of the nation.

Saulawa, who is the Tinubu Support Group (TSG) Head, Groups Management Department, said that the TSG has so far registered more than 6,000 support groups from across the country after screening over 10,000 applications.

According to him, the support groups, including established ones such as the Buhari Support Organisation, have commenced nationwide mobilisation of the electorate to vote for the APC in the forthcoming general elections.

“We’re working with all groups no matter how small in number, because in politics you cannot underrate the contributions of anyone,” he added.

He, therefore, said it was imperative to carry out the campaign with decorum.

“We should shun campaign of calumny and hate speech. The time for hate speech is over; we should focus on where we want the country to be.

“Let us embrace Tinubu who can guarantee education, security, affordable life and a secure future for all,” he added.

According to him, Sen. Bola Tinubu has edge over other presidential candidates because of his verifiable excellent records of service in the private sector, and as governor, legislator and activist for greater Nigeria.

He believed that the issues of security, economy and education would drive the campaigns, all of which Tinubu have excellent track record when he served as governor of Lagos State.

According to him, the rapid development of Lagos state since the return to civil rule in 1999 was laid by Tinubu, who unveiled a 25-year development plan for the state.

Saulawa said it’s that same plan successive governors followed to transform the state in all areas of human development.

“Now Lagos has the light no state has, the security none of the states have and massive infrastructure.”

He believed that Tinubu would bring the same vision to the development of Nigeria, especially in tackling insecurity, revamping the economy and education sector.(NAN)

