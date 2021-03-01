APC chieftain urges members to initiate programmes to promote manifesto

Chief Letep Dabang, Plateau Acting Chairman of All Progressives Congress (APC) has advised elected members to initiate projects and programmes that would promote the manifesto of the party. Letep gave the advice on Sunday at the finals of a football peace and unity tournament organised by Councillor representing Gwande/Karfa Ward of Bokkos Local Government, Mr Gideon Lange. The Chairman said that the party manifesto among other things is to unite the people, promote peace and bring about development.

“The theme of the tournament is peace tournament which is in line with the Gov. Simon Lalong administration’s policy and the APC manifesto. “We will encourage other councillors and indeed all other elected members of APC to do same,” he said. Letep commended the State Government for the ongoing construction of road linking Gwande border community with Bokkos town. He said the road would ensure that the agricultural potentials of the area are fully tapped.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the chairman who was accompanied by many dignitaries donated set of jerseys and cash to the participating teams. Chief Yusuf Machen, Chairman, Bokkos Local Government area, described Lange as one of the best councillors in the council. Machen said that Lange’s initiative was a noble one, describing football as one of the richest industries in the world. The chairman stated that through such tournaments, football talents have been discovered and expressed optimism that youths of the area may become national and international stars. According to him, apart from discovering talents, the tournament has united and gainfully engaged youths of the area during the period it lasted. He promised to assist the community overcome some of its challenges which included portable water.

Chief Usman Alage, District Head, Gwande/Karfa Ward, said that they were overwhelmed with the turnout of dignitaries at the tournament. Alage said that the community, sharing boundary with Nasarawa State, was going through some security challenges and solicited for deployment of security personnel to the area.

Lange, the initiator of the tournament which had 13 participating teams cutting across four council wards, said that the idea was to foster unity among the communities. He said that each of the participating teams were given prizes to encourage them. (NAN)