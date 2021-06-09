Mrs Omowumi Olatunji-Ohwovoriole, a chieftain of All Progressives Congress ( APC) in Ondo State, has lauded Gov. Oluwarotimi Akeredolu’s efforts in uplifting living condition of the people.

She said this in a congratulatory message to the governor on his first 100 days of his second term in office on Wednesday in Akure.

Olatunji-Ohwovoriole, also Chairman, Governing Council of Federal Polytechnic, Kaura-Namoda, Zamfara, said that the state had witnessed tremendous development under the leadership of the governor.

The Chairman, who congratulated the leadership of APC in the state, urged residents to rally round the administration in order to ensure more dividends of democracy for the people.

She also commended the wife of the governor, Mrs Betty Akeredolu for her life changing programmes, especially for women, girls and children.

Akeredolu was sworn in on Feb. 24 for his second term of office.(NAN)

