APC chieftain tasks youth on aggressive mobilisation for Tinubu

By JIan Nwagwu

Mr Mark Tersoo, Director, Youth Mobilisation for North-Central, All Progressive Congress (APC), Presidential Campaign Council wants youths of the party to mobilise aggressively for the party’s presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu.

Tersoo said this during the inauguration of the Youths Mobilisation for North-Central, APC Presidential Campaign Council and published calendar of activities of the party on Tuesday in Abuja.

He said the inauguration was to ensure that the teeming youths were mobilised and to ensure the victory of Tinubu and his running mate, Sen. Kashim Shettima and other APC candidates in the 2023 general elections.

According to Tersoo, it is now necessary to set out for effective engagement as well as set structures in motion towards to coordinate an aggressive mobilisation of the youths in the six North Central states and the FCT.

“You must go all out to the nooks and crannies of the North Central zone of the country and tell the success stories of the party and how far the party has performed in the last seven years.

“There is need to consolidate on the gains by voting for the presidential candidate,’’ he said.

He, therefore, urged the youths to champion the cause for APC victory in the zone to build strong partnership, unity and understanding amongst party stakeholders.

He also urged them to identify means and measures of mobilising more people, especially youths and students to support and vote the party’s candidates.

“I want to charge you to create more political awareness among citizens based on the integrity of party’s flag bearers ahead of the elections.

“This is considering the fact that the north central is the third largest geopolitical zone in the country.

“There is need to deploy any means that will convince the electorate to vote for the party presidential candidates during the election to prove their numbers,’’he said.

He also described the APC presidential candidate as one with the interest of the youths at heart.

Tersoo charged the APC North Central Youth immediately commence aggressive mobilsation under the general supervision of the national youth coordinators for Tinubu.

He also urged them to develop and implement “Get Out The Votes ( GOTV )” strategies for targeting students, youths clubs, the National Youth Council/ National Youth movement, and first time voters between 18 and 25 years.

Tersoo also urged them to work with the Grassroots Mobilisation Directorate of the campaign council to implement door to door campaign for Nigerian youths.

“Organise and identify youth leaders in each state, build their capacities to educate them in line with the democratic rights, ‘’he said.(NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

