APC chieftain seeks unity among leaders ahead of 2023

By Nathan Nwakamma

Chief Alamene Williams, an All Progressives Congress (APC) Chieftain in Bayelsa, has called for reconciliation and unity among party leaders in the state.

Williams, a former Commissioner for Environment in the state, made the call while inaugurating Pastor Reuben Initiative For Leadership and Accountability (PRIFGLA) Advisory Committee in Yenagoa on Tuesday.

According to him, understanding and harmony among the leaders will bring the party to winning ways ahead of the 2023 general elections.

He called on the advisory committee to lead the process of unifying party faithful to their fold.

He said PRIFGLA is a support group within the APC, posed to motivate and encourage supporters to overcome disappointment suffered as a result of the court judgment that sacked its governor-elect on Feb. 13, 2020.

The party chieftain said that the advisory committee comprised of elders, eminent men and women from the eight local government areas, who have paid their dues politically.

He said that the aim of the committee was to unite, guide and advise the group when necessary.

He noted that the task before the advisory committee members was enormous and urged them to work tirelessly to reclaim the party’s lost glory in Bayelsa.

Williams also stressed the need to unite all aggrieved leaders and members in spite of their differences.

“It is only by being united that APC can reclaim its lost mandate,’’ he said.

The Chairman of the advisory committee, Hon. Stephen Ogullah, thanked the initiator of the group, Pastor Reuben Wilson, for bringing APC members together “as one big family.”

Ogullah said it was heartbreaking and traumatising that after Chief David Lyon, won the state governorship election, but the court judgment cut short the joy of wining.

He called for unity among the leaders to make the party succeed in subsequent elections.

He also advised those aggrieved by the development to sheathe their sword and work together to regain lost grounds by leveraging on the goodwill of the party.

The committee chairman promised to carry out the assignment with commitment to move APC forward in the state.

Also, Wilson, while inaugurating the senatorial, local government and ward coordinators, said that PRIFGLA’s mission was to ensure that the party retains power at the centre and take over Bayelsa.

He urged the leadership of the group to move from house to house, community to community and ward to ward, to galvanise support for APC to win the forthcoming elections at all levels.

He also stressed the need for unity among party members, adding that without harmony no party could succeed. (NAN)

