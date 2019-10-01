APC chieftain seeks resolution of new minimum wage to avert industrial action

A Chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ekiti, Captain Sunday Adebomi (rtd.), has appealed to the Federal Government to resolve all issues delaying the implementation of the N30,000 national minimum wage to avert industrial action by workers.

Adebomi, made the appeal in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria, (NAN) on Tuesday in Oye-Ekiti, while reacting to the threat by the leadership of the Joint National Public Service Negotiating Council (JNPSNC) over the delay in the implementation of the minimum wage.

The News Agency of Nigeria recalls that the JNPSNC had called on Nigerians to appeal to the Federal Government to implement the new wage, with adequate consequential adjustments, to avert the looming nationwide strike.

NAN further recalls that the council made the call following failure of representatives of labour to reach an agreement with the government over the percentage of consequential adjustment for workers on Grade Level 07 to Grade Level 17.

Adebomi urged the Federal Government to provide a lasting solution to the delay in the implementation of the wage for workers in the country so as to avoid the imminent industrial action.

The Ise-Ekiti-born community leader, who noted that any industrial action by workers at this time in the country would be a setback to the nation’s socio-economic development, called for the final resolution to the matter between the government and labour.

He emphasised the importance of workers as the engine room of any government, saying that they deserved enhanced welfare package.

The APC chieftain expressed the hope that both government and workers would continue to work together to ensure a more united and secured country.

He congratulated President Muhammadu Buhari and Nigerians on the 59th independence anniversary of the country, calling on all the latter to keep supporting the governments at all levels for the growth and development of the country. (NAN)