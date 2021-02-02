APC chieftain says late Momoh was an advocate for internal party democracy

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC ), Sen. John Akpanudoedehe, had said that the late Prince Tony Momoh was a strong advocate of internal party democracy which allowed for open consultation and fair party processes.

In a condolence message on Monday in Abuja, Akpanudoedehe , who is the Secretary of the APC Caretaker and Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC), condoned with the family of the late Momoh and the government and people of Edo.

While describing Momoh as a distinguished journalist, lawyer, publicist and author, Akpanudoedehe said the APC was deeply saddened by his death.

He said that Momoh’s life would be a source of inspiration to present and future generations.

Akpanudoedehe said that Momoh’s mindset and approach to politics was that of service, not business.

This, he said, was evident in all the assignments he was regularly called upon to carry out on behalf of the party, adding that he would be remembered for his tough stance on corruption.

Akpanudoedehe recalled that as the National Chairman of the defunct Congress for Progressives Change (CPC) the late Momoh made clear the party’s resolve to bar any of its aspirants who engaged in corrupt practices or thuggery during the primaries.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the CPC was one of the legacy political parties that merged to form the APC on Feb. 6, 2013, a party that Momoh was one of its chieftains.

Momoh, a Minister of Information and Culture during the military regime of Gen. Ibrahim Babangida, died at the age of 82. (NAN)