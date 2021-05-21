Dr Joseph Odok, a Chief of All Progressives Congress (APC), has pledged to assist Gov. Ben Ayade of Cross River to actualise his vision of industrialising the state.

Odok, a major critic of Ayade, when he was in Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), said this when he spoke with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in Abuja.

Odok welcomed the governor to APC, saying that he took the right decision by dumping the PDP for the APC.

“I whole heartedly welcome Ayade, who yesterday (Thursday) dumped the PDP for APC with his teaming supporters.

“I do this not as one who was in the party before the governor, but because I respect the new leadership mandate bestowed on him by his position as governor.

“It is therefore a piece of good news to me that Ayade has joined APC.

“Although his government while in PDP was all negative to me, his coming to the APC is a big plus to the APC, and by extension to me,’’ Odok said.

According to him, Ayade’s defection to APC will expand the party and give it opportunities to win more elections in the state.

He said that the governors’ defection to APC would enable those who laboured for years for the party to begin to enjoy the fruit of their labour.

Odok said that he would not begrudge the governor because of the personal issues he had with him.

He said that in politics, party was bigger than individuals, saying that as a loyal party member, he was glad that Cross River was now an APC state.

“Politics is a game of number; politics is like a Church that accommodates everyone, no one that holds grudges grows politically because in politics there is no permanent friend and no permanent enemy.

“As a party man I will work with my party and the new APC Cross River Government to move the state forward.

“Ayade is indeed a great man and has a very high intellectual foresight; he stands tall in terms of conceptualisation of projects,” Odok said.

He advised the State Government to work in partnership with the Federal Government towards developing the state.

Odok said that this was necessary because of the state’s rising debt profile, loss of oil wells, the ceding of Bakassi to Cameroon and decreasing federal allocation.

He also urged Ayade to be prudent in spending, as well as employ the best hands towards tackling challenges facing the state.

Odok urged those who defected to the APC with Ayade to imbibe the principles of internal democracy and inclusion as they joined the party.

“Today the governor has come to join me in APC, such is life and lessons should be learnt as we move forward.

“His coming to my party leaves great lessons for the type of politics we must constantly play.

“Politics must be done with ethics without any bile or hatred as we should always seek to build than destroy others in our quest for political powers,’’ he said.(NAN)

