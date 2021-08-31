APC chieftain mobilises party faithful ahead of Saturday’s LG congresses

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Enugu State, Mr Ejike Omeje, has mobilised party faithful ahead of Saturday’s LG congress and rallied support for the acting state chairman of the party.

Omeje made this appeal on Tuesday in Enugu in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) ahead of the Sept. 4, scheduled Local Government Congress of the party across the country.

Omeje, who hails from Nsukka Local Government Area, called on other members to stand behind the Acting Caretaker Committee chairman in the state, Mr Chikwado Chukwwunta.

The chieftain stressed that supporting the Chukwwunta-led Caretaker Committee would enable it to conduct free, fair and credible Congresses that would produce leaders capable of moving APC forward in Enugu state.

While urging party faithful to participate actively in the Saturday’s Congresses, Omeje reiterated that the election into APC positions in the state, especially in Nsukka L.G.A, should be based on fairness.

According to him, APC as a political party has the capacity to spread its tentacle across the 20 political wards that make up Nsukka Local Government Council.

“And when this is the guiding principle, the party will be positioned to win elective positions going forward.

“APC as a political party will be able to break the jinx of an Ovogovo man becoming an elected Local Government Chairman of Nsukka since inception,” Omeje added.

On the suspension of Mr Ben Nwoye executive, the APC chieftain berated the suspended Caretaker Committee Chairman for anti-party activities.

He scored Nwoye low for inaugurating Ward Executives even without letting the setting up of wards congress Appeal committee by the National Headquarters of the party.

The action taken by Nwoye, according to Omeje, is against the APC constitution, which the suspended chairman should have known better as a legal professional.(NAN)

