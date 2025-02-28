APC chieftain links wellness to productivity

Mrs Omowunmi Olalekan, a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has emphasised that governments must prioritise the health and wellness of their people to boost productivity.

By Adeyemi Adeleye

Olalekan, who is vying for the Chairmanship of Agboyi-Ketu Local Council Development Area in Lagos State’s 2025 council election, made this statement at a free medical outreach in Ketu.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that many residents attended to benefit from the gesture, which offered various health services.

The NICKY 2025 Medical Outreach provided free chest X-rays, blood pressure checks, sugar tests, HIV tests, eye screenings, consultations, and drug dispensing.

Olalekan remarked, “Health is wealth. A healthy nation is a wealthy nation. Leaders must prioritise the health and wellness of their people.

“This isn’t the first outreach, nor will it be the last. We care about the well-being of our people.

“We will spare no expense to improve the health of our citizens. Health is a priority, and we will invest in it.

“I would personally ensure everyone in my community gets a health check if possible, but today, we’re able to assist over 1,000 people.”

She explained that many people are so poor they can’t afford basic medications, like a simple paracetamol for headaches.

“Many are silently battling health issues. We can’t stay silent while our people suffer and die in silence. This is why we organise this outreach,” she said.

Olalekan highlighted that she initiated the outreach due to the high cost of hospital bills, which many people cannot afford.

“We’ve brought healthcare closer to people’s doorsteps. Investing in health is essential for productivity,” she stated.

Olalekan promised that, if elected as the APC flag-bearer, she would work to make the local council a pride of the state.

Mr Ayodeji Bamgboye, the Field Supervisor for the KNCN Nigeria TB Lagos Project, praised the outreach organisers.

He expressed satisfaction in partnering to eradicate tuberculosis, aiming to ensure a healthy environment for all.

Bamgboye added, “We are here to perform medical screenings, including chest X-rays, to help create a TB-free environment.”

Mrs Rose Sani-Idika, a beneficiary, praised the organisers for their efforts, saying, “Organising an outreach like this to help people is commendable. Our health comes first.”

Her husband, Mr Sani Idika, also a beneficiary, urged the organisers to continue their valuable work.

Mr Ademola Adeniyi, another beneficiary, stressed the importance of health. “If outreaches like this occurred regularly, people would not complain about poor governance.”

Adeniyi, recovering from accident injuries, noted that the free medication would significantly ease his burden.

Mrs Ibironke Onakanre, another beneficiary, pointed out that many people struggle to access medical check-ups and medications.

NAN reports that many residents underwent medical screenings, with those requiring treatment receiving free medication. (NAN )